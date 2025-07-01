Design, structural flaws to blame for tower tragedy

Backhoes are deployed at the collapse site in Bangkok on April 25. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra confirmed that the leading causes of the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) in March were deficiencies in building design and construction.

The government will forward all related documentation to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Royal Thai Police to determine the suspects' accountability, the premier said during Monday's press conference.

The shocking SAO collapse during the earthquake on March 28 killed 89 people and injured nine others at the site.

Ms Paetongtarn led the press conference on the fact-finding probe, held at Government House Monday. Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, interior permanent secretary Unsit Sampuntharat and representatives of related agencies attended the conference.

The press conference followed Ms Paetongtarn's order for related agencies to launch the fact-finding probe within 90 days after the collapse occurred.

Ms Paetongtarn said that the government had collaborated with many agencies to investigate the cause of the disaster, including the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, Chulalongkorn University, Kasetsart University, and the King Mongkut's Institute of Technology.

The prime minister said all institutions involved reached the same conclusion -- there were critical flaws in both the design and the construction techniques, especially concerning the shear walls such as those around the stairwells and elevator shafts.

The structural elements failed under stress, she added.

While the steel used in the construction met standard specifications, the concrete used was substandard and improperly applied, she noted.

There were also deviations from approved designs, including the illegal thinning of structural components, which led to reduced building integrity, she added.

"If the construction had followed legal standards, simulations show the building would have been far more resilient to seismic activity," she added, citing international best practices from the US and Japan used in the investigation.

Ms Paetongtarn reassured the public that other government construction projects have been thoroughly checked and do not suffer from similar issues.

A comprehensive report will be finalised within two weeks and handed over to the DSI and police for further legal action.

When asked who should be held accountable, the prime minister said it is not her role to assign blame.

"What we know is that laws were clearly violated. Whether it's the designers or structural engineers at fault, it must be handled through a neutral legal process," she said.

"This issue will not be swept under the rug. We will deliver a full report in two weeks," Ms Paetongtarn said.