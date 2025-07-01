Asst district chief held on extortion rap

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy CIB commissioner, right, talks to Boonyarit Nipawanich, head of the Registration Management Centre, Region 5, Chiang Mai branch, who was arrested on charges of corruption involving migrant worker registration. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

CHIANG MAI: The assistant chief of San Sai district has been arrested for extortion following complaints from migrant worker brokers in the northern province.

Boonyarit Nipawanich, who is also the head of the Registration Management Centre, Region 5, Chiang Mai branch, was arrested in an operation carried out by the Central Investigation Bureau's (CIB) Anti-Corruption Division, on charges of corruption involving migrant worker registration.

The operation was led by CIB deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew.

Mr Boonyarit was arrested at San Sai district office by officers led by Pol Maj Gen Prasong Chalermphan, commander of the ACD, under a warrant issued by the Region 5 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct for unlawfully demanding or accepting property to perform or refrain from performing duties and malfeasance in office.

The complainants alleged that Mr Boonyarit demanded a 200-baht "queue fee" per migrant worker to brokers in the area. Those who refused to pay faced delays in processing and/or had their applications rejected outright.

In some cases, non-compliant agents were falsely accused of submitting forged documents. Out of fear of reprisals and delays, many brokers chose to pay the fee. As the office processed at least 1,000 migrant registrations per day, it was estimated that Mr Boonyarit were able to take over 200,000 baht in "queue fees" per day.

Authorities are expanding their investigation to determine if other officials were also involved and trace the flow of the illicit funds.