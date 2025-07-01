Unemployment benefits raised for laid-off workers

Insured workers under the social security system are eligible for more generous benefits as the Labour Ministry has officially raised unemployment compensation rates.

Marasri Jairangsi, secretary-general of the Social Security Office (SSO), stated that a new ministerial regulation has taken effect, increasing unemployment benefits for laid-off employees covered under Section 33 of the social security law to 60% of their daily wage, up from the previous 50%. The benefit is payable for up to 180 days per claim.

Section 33 designates compulsory insured persons, typically employees who are at least 15 years old and no older than 60 years of age, working for an employer with at least one employee.

Ms Marasri said the latest rate adjustment is aimed at better supporting insured individuals who have lost their jobs, especially amid the current economic conditions. The new regulation officially took effect on Saturday.

Importantly, the revised unemployment benefit policy also extends coverage to individuals who resign voluntarily or whose employment contracts end, not just those who are laid off.

Under the new rules, resigned employees or those with expired contracts will receive 30% of their daily wage, payable for up to 90 days per calendar year.

To qualify, insured workers must have contributed to the fund for at least six months within the 15 months prior to unemployment.

They must be unemployed for a minimum of eight days and must register as unemployed via the Department of Employment's website: https://unemploy.doe.go.th.

Beneficiaries are also required to check in at least once a month through the website during the period of benefit.

"The SSO is dedicated to continuously improving the benefits and welfare of insured persons, with a focus on enhancing their quality of life and protecting their interests," Ms Marasri said.