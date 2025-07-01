Sarana declares B254m in latest NACC asset report

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) released its latest asset declaration report for top government officials and their spouses yesterday, with Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, chairman of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and his wife having combined assets of 254 million baht.

Asset disclosures relating to senior government officials are made every three years while they remain in office to promote transparency and deter corruption. In the report, Dr Sarana and his wife declared assets totalling 254 million baht and debts worth 16.5 million baht.

The NBTC chairman had 39 million baht of assets listed in his name, including 19.2 million baht in investments. He reported an annual income of 4.7 million baht, primarily from his salary, position allowance, and medical practice, and annual expenses of about 2 million baht.

His spouse, Pimporn, had 215 million baht in assets, including 25 plots of land, mainly in Chachoengsao and Chonburi provinces, valued at 175 million baht and buildings worth 31.8 million baht. She declared rental income of about 835,000 baht and expenses of 700,000 baht.

Navy chief Adm Jirapol Wongwit and his wife reported combined assets of 82.5 million baht and no liabilities.

Assets listed under his name included 14.3 million baht deposits and 1.1 million baht in investments. His annual income was 2.27 million baht and had annual expenses of almost 1 million baht. His wife, Rear Adm Jeerawat, had assets worth 66 million baht, including land plots and buildings valued at 52 million baht. Her annual income was 1.36 million baht, with expenses of almost 915,000 baht.

Land Department chief Pornpoj Penpas and his wife declared 94.6 million baht in assets and no debt.

Mr Pornpoj, who is also chairman of the Provincial Waterworks Authority board and an Egat board member, had assets worth 66.7 million baht.