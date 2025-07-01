8 killed, 2 missing, many hurt in tissue factory fire

Firefighters direct streams of water at the centre of the blaze that destroyed the Riverpro Pulp and Paper Co tissue-paper factory in Nong Khae district of Saraburi province on Monday. (Photo: Saraburi Public Relations Office)

SARABURI - Eight people were reported dead in the tissue-paper factory fire in Nong Khae district on Monday, with search and rescue teams still looking for two missing workers.

The fire began about 11.50am on Monday on the ground floor of the factory, which belongs to Riverpro Pulp and Paper Co Ltd, according to the Saraburi Public Relations Office.

The number of injured was unclear in early reports of the blaze. The latest update confirmed by the provincial office was 26 injured, eight deaths and two missing.

The bodies of those killed were found on the second and third floor office areas of the destroyed building, trapped by the rapid spread of the flames.

Firefighters battled the blaze in the confined space throughout the afternoon, finally declaring it under control at 6.55pm on Monday, the office said.

Provincial authorities, led by governor Bancha Chaowarin, and search and rescue teams were coordinating in the search for the two missing workers.

The company posted a statement of condolence on its Facebook page.

“We are truly sorry for the families of the deceased and the injured,” the statement said. “Right now, the company is working with all related departments to determine the cause of the incident.”

The company promised full assistance for those affected, thanking all authorities and rescue teams for their efforts.