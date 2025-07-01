Policeman missing after boat capsizes while chasing suspect

Rescue team searches for the police officer cast into the river when a boat he commandeered while chasing a fleeing suspect overturned. (Photo: Facebook ข่าว...ที่นี่เลย)

A police officer is missing after a commandeered boat capsized in the turbulent waters of the Loei River during the pursuit of a suspect in a child sexual assault case.

Rescue teams were on Tuesday continuing the search for Pol Lt Roengsak Khuak Khiew.

The incident began around 4.30pm on Monday when Pol Lt Thanapong Duangmanee, deputy investigator at Muang Loei police station, received a report that Pol Lt Roengsak, a deputy crime suppression officer, had disappeared in the Loei river in Chaiyaphuek subdistrict while chasing a suspect with an outstanding arrest warrant.

Pol Col Natthakrit Kamwisetchai, acting chief of Muang Loei police, directed local rescue divers to search the immediate area. An hour-long search failed to find Pol Lt Roengsak or his dead body. The search area was expanded.

Investigators said that earlier on Monday a theft had been reported at a junk yard in Ban Kang Pla.

Pol Lt Roengsak and Pol Sgt Anantachai Thophawong responded and encountered a man who identified himself as Wasan. Checks revealed his real name to be Yotsaran Janta, 25, and he was named on an arrest warrant approved by Loei Provincial Court for the sexual assault of a minor under 15 years. (continues below)

A search boat on the rain-swollen Loei river (Photo: Facebook ข่าว...ที่นี่เลย)

The suspect fled and jumped into the Loei River, and was carried away. The two officers pursued him along the riverbank. They found a boat, commandeered it and attempted to follow him on the water.

The strong currents and submerged rocks caused the boat to overturn, throwing both men into the river.

Pol Sgt Anantachai swam safely to shore. Pol Lt Roengsak was swept away by the current.

Rescue teams, working in heavy rain, continued the search late into the night, without success. The search was called off about 11.10pm and resumed on Tuesday morning.

The fate of the suspect in the child-sex case who jumped into the river was unknown.