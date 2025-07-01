Centre identifying collapsed Bangkok tower victims closed

Listen to this article

A man stands in what is left of the fallen State Audit Office tower on May 13, after the search for victims ended. (Photo: Pattarapong​ chatpattarasill)

Police announced on Tuesday the closure of the centre set up to verify the identities of victims of the collapsed State Audit Office tower, with 93 confirmed and two bodies still unidentified .

Pol Gen Thanayut Wutthijarathamrong, acting deputy police chief, declared the Identification Operation Centre closed and thanked all staff, officials and civilians who helped with the work.

The centre was set up in the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital shortly after the 30-storey almost-finished skyscraper collapsed during the major earthquake centred in Myanmar on March 28.

It was a one-stop operation bringing together all related agencies - collecting DNA samples, identifying the bodies and handing them over to their families.

The centre confirmed the identities of 93 bodies and all of them were returned to their loved ones. Two bodies remain unidentified.

Many of the victims were in pieces. A total of 316 individual remains comprising the 95 bodies were collected during the operation, it said.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday an investigation into the building's collapse had concluded the leading causes were deficiencies in its design and construction.