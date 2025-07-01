Rural roads to get B14.7-billion upgrade

2,000 projects to be completed within 12 months under stimulus programme

Nearly 2,000 rural road construction projects are planned across the country to help stimulate the grassroots economy and local employment, according to the Department of Rural Roads.

The cabinet allocated 14.7 billion baht for the rural road projects as part of the government’s 115-billion-baht economic stimulus programme, said said Montri Dechasakulsom, the director-general of the department.

There are a total of 1,959 projects divided into four parts:

162 projects to repair rural road networks, with a budget of 1.57 billion baht;

1,266 projects to improve safety in accident-prone areas (7.6 billion baht);

57 routes linked to tourist sites under (1 billion baht);

Improvements to 474 country roads (4.5 billion baht) to promote the agricultural economy.

The bidding process will start this month and work could start as soon as September and be completed within a one-year deadline, said Mr Montri.

The projects are aimed at responding to rural residents' needs while helping increase employment and improve people's incomes, he added.