Can a foreigner buy Thai lottery tickets?

The answer is yes, but it helps to know a few basics first

Lottery ticket sellers are a familiar sight all over Thailand, though picking a number might seem confusing at first to a foreigner. But anyone can legally purchase Thai lottery tickets — as long as they buy them from licensed vendors within Thailand. Here are some of the basics to know:

The Thai lottery is drawn on the 1st and 16th of every month, except on major Buddhist holidays, official public holidays, or in certain special circumstances. In December, there are typically three draws as a special case.

Each ticket costs 80 baht and tickets are sold in pairs. Every ticket carries a unique six-digit number, and each lottery set contains 1 million tickets. Successive governments have mounted campaigns to stop vendors from charging more for numbers considered auspicious, with varying degrees of success.

What are the main prize tiers?

Thai lottery prizes are divided into several categories. In each lottery set, there are 14,168 winning tickets, with a total prize pool of 48 million baht. Here is a breakdown of the main prizes for matching six digits:

First prize (1 winner): 6,000,000 baht

Second prize (5 winners): 200,000 baht

Third prize (10 winners): 80,000 baht

Fourth prize (50 winners): 40,000 baht

Fifth prize (100 winners): 20,000 baht

Consolation prizes (2 winners) for numbers close to the first prize: 100,000 baht.

There are also smaller prizes based on the first and last digits of your ticket:

First 3 digits (2,000 winners): 4,000 baht

Last 3 digits (2,000 winners): 4,000 baht

Last 2 digits (10,000 winners): 2,000 baht.

If you win: how to claim your prize

Foreigners can claim their winnings by presenting their passport or a government-issued ID, along with the winning ticket. Here’s what you need to know:

Deadline: Prizes must be claimed within 2 years from the date of the draw.

Where to claim: Major prizes can be claimed at the Government Lottery Office in Bangkok and smaller prizes may be claimed at regional lottery offices or at licensed lottery agents.

Taxes and fees

Lottery winnings are subject to a 0.5% withholding tax in Thailand.

Winners are also required to pay a stamp duty of 1 baht for every 200 baht (or fraction thereof) of prize money.

Winners can choose to receive their prize in cash or via cheque (especially for larger amounts).

If you are a foreign national planning to bring your lottery winnings back to your home country, you may need to declare the funds at customs, depending on the amount.

Your home country may also have its own tax rules regarding foreign income or lottery prizes — it’s best to check with a local tax adviser.