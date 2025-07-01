City Hall dress code supports gender identity

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced that city employees can now dress in accordance with their gender identity.

Recognising gender diversity is crucial in today’s evolving world, Bangkok deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej said.

“While social acceptance may have lagged in the past, the current global landscape demands a greater understanding of people’s differences, which in turn will lead to broader acceptance of other forms of diversity,” she said.

Personal preferences in dressing would still be secondary to officials’ duties, as the freedom to dress in accordance with staff identity must come with a responsibility to perform duties with integrity and honesty, she added.

The policy also strictly prohibits sexual harassment and any form of bullying, regardless of position, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Beyond the dress code, the BMA is adopting other measures to further support the LGBTQIA+ community, she said. For example, medical services for gender-diverse individuals will be offered at 31 BKK Pride Clinics in 11 BMA hospitals and 20 public health centres. This will to provide them with safe zones and promote equitable access to healthcare, said Ms Tavida.

Other measures include directing BMA schools to promote equality and diversity, opening public spaces for diversity-themed activities, and developing the annual Pride Month festival in June into a world-class event.