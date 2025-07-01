Chinese scammers busted working out of luxury house

Listen to this article

Fifteen Chinese nationals and two Myanma employees are arrested for involvement in a scam network operating from this luxury home in Hang Dong district, Chiang Mai, on Tuesday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI - Fifteen Chinese were arrested for involvement in call centre scamming when police raided a luxury house in Hang Dong district of this northern province.

Provincial Region 5 police searched the housing estate residence in tambon Ban Waen on Tuesday.

They were acting on a report that a group of Chinese had purchased the house using Thai nominees and were using it as a base for online scams targeting Chinese nationals, Pol Lt Gen Kritthapol Yeesakhon, chief of Region 5, said on Tuesday.

The officers arrested 15 Chinese and two Myanma employees for alleged involvement in a scam network. They also seized, as evidence, 10 computers, 26 mobile phones and other equipment linked to the operation. (continues blow)

Police raid a luxury house in Hang Dong district of Chiang Mai tand arrest members of a Chinese scam network on Tuesday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Investigators said the scam network had expanded by purchasing or renting premises in housing estates, hotels and condominium buildings across the North of Thailand. They used the locations to set up telecom systems and lure Chinese nationals living abroad into online gambling or into participating in casinos operating in neighbouring countries.

Thailand was a central hub for coordinating these schemes via social media and other telecom platforms.

Pol Lt Gen Kritthapol said he had ordered the further expansion of the investigation as part of a severe crackdown on Chinese "grey businesses" operating in the upper North of the country.