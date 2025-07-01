Millions of meth pills seized in North

Police show how the sacks of meth pills were hidden in the speaker boxes being carried by a truck in the northern province of Phrae. (Photo: Panumate Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI - Police have made two large drug seizures in the far North - 10 million methamphetamine pills concealed in a cargo of speaker boxes and another 600,000 found in parcels left at an express delivery service.

The arrests and seizures were made in Phrae and Chiang Rai provinces, Police Region 5 announced on Tuesday.

In Phrae, a six-wheel truck with Maha Sarakham plates was stopped at a checkpoint in tambon Huai Rai of Den Chai district, police said. The truck had a load of speaker boxes.

A scan of the boxes revealed sacks hidden inside them that on closer examination were found to contain a total of 10 million meth pills.

In Chiang Rai, Muang police were informed by the owner of a KEX Express branch near Wat Rong Khun that four suspicious parcels had been left with him for delivery.

Police were sent to examine the four parcels and found 150,000 meth pills inside each box.

Police gave no details of the date or time of the seizures, the suspects involved or the extent of the smuggling networks.

The investigation was continuing and more arrests were expected, police said.