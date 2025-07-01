Health ministry gears up to revise Thai booze rules

Listen to this article

Patrons gather at a pub on Khao San Road in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

The Ministry of Public Health expects scrutiny of a new bill containing a series of amendments to the Alcohol Control Act 2008 to be completed later this month, says minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The legislation will get rid of outdated military-era sales restrictions and ease curbs on advertising, but will also introduce some stricter regulations, including increased fines for those selling alcohol to minors.

The House of Representatives in March overwhelmingly approved the bill, stepping up a push to liberalise a market seen as likely to spur tourism and support smaller breweries.

The Senate is now reviewing the draft legislation, and it will be forwarded to the Constitutional Court for a legal review afterward. If and when it is proclaimed law, the Ministry of Public Health will play a key role in regulation.

Speaking ahead of the National No Alcohol Day campaign on July 11, which coincides with Buddhist Lent Day, Mr Somsak said the government aims to raise awareness through its “Zero Drink, Zero Death” campaign, which encourages abstinence to reduce alcohol-related fatalities.

Until the new legislation is ready, several announcements, including those on alcohol sales onboard trains and in other designated areas, have been sent to the ministry for further action.

The bill includes several updates based on public feedback, said Dr Niphon Chinanonwet, director of the Office of Alcohol Control. A key change is the increase in the fine for selling alcohol to minors, with the maximum rising to 50,000 baht from 20,000 baht.

The law will also formally repeal National Peace Keeping Council Order No 253, dating back to 1972, which sets the legal hours for alcohol sales, currently 11am to 2pm and 5pm to midnight.

These restrictions will be revisited, with updated selling hours to be decided by the National Alcohol Control Committee and approved by the minister, said Dr Niphon.

The bill also aims to avoid conflict with other laws and to ensure that the rights of both drinkers and non-drinkers are respected, said Dr Niphon, noting that while 20–30% of Thais aged 15 and over consume alcohol, about 70% do not.

Meanwhile, an order signed by the prime minister to allow alcohol sales at Hua Lamphong railway station will be announced in the Royal Gazette, said Dr Niphon.

The historic Bangkok station is considered suitable for alcohol sales due to safety measures in place there, he said. However, alcohol sales at other stations and onboard trains will remain prohibited, he said.

As for whether to allow alcohol sales during major Buddhist holidays, Dr Niphon said two ministerial directives concerning entertainment venues and tourism activities are still pending.

These measures cannot yet be enforced until the Ministry of Interior submits its recommendation to the health ministry, he said.