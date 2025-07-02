Increased risks of heavy rainfall and tropical storms

Listen to this article

The country is bracing for heavy rains and the prospect of more storms from August to October as the national water agency is rolling out a proactive flood-mitigation plan.

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has warned of increased risks of heavy rainfall and tropical storms hitting the country during these three months, with the northern and northeastern regions particularly vulnerable to flash floods, runoff and river overflows.

In response, the agency has implemented a comprehensive, nationwide proactive plan, including early warnings, water drainage operations and the establishment of frontline response centres in high-risk areas.

ONWR secretary-general Surasee Kittimonthon stated that from August, the country will enter its wettest period of the year, with one or two typhoons likely.