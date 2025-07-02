Department of Land Transport warns against fake licence plates available on social media

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is cautioning the public about a proliferation of fake licence plates being sold on social media platforms, particularly through live streams on Facebook and TikTok.

DLT deputy director-general and spokesman Seksom Akraphand warned that buying plates through these channels carries risks, including receiving counterfeit items and potential loss of personal information and assets.

He advised vehicle owners in Bangkok to reserve licence plate numbers through the DLT website, while those in other provinces can reserve plate numbers at provincial DLT offices.

For desirable or special "lucky" numbers, Mr Seksom encourages participation in auctions organised by the Road Safe Fund. Winners receive visually appealing plates with lucky numbers that can be legally transferred or inherited.

Mr Seksom said legitimate plates, issued solely by the DLT, can be identified by key features, including the raised Khor Sor abbreviation on the lower right corner, a watermark of the DLT's emblem and bright, reflective colours with sharp, clear lettering.

Special auctioned plates have a graphic background, the Khor Sor abbreviation and specific letter and number combinations. "Using or producing fake licence plates carries severe legal penalties,'' he said.

Individuals found manufacturing fake plates face charges for forging government documents under Section 265 of the Criminal Code, while vehicle owners using such plates can be charged under Section 268 and face six months to five years of imprisonment and fines from 10,000 to 100,000 baht, he said.

Additionally, improper display of licence plates can result in a fine of up to 2,000 baht, Mr Seksom said.