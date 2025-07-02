'Phuket Eye' helps fight crime by foreign suspects

Listen to this article

The walking street in the Old Town area in central Phuket. (File photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police are preparing to expand the "Phuket Eye" security model, aiming to enhance safety on the resort island.

The commander, Pol Maj Gen Sinlert Sukhum, said Phuket Eye, part of the Phuket Model initiative, is a cooperative project that safeguards safety, prioritising crime suppression, tourist safety inspection and traffic management.

Speaking during a recent six-monthly report briefing, Pol Maj Gen Sinlert said the Phuket Eye has helped police arrest 369 foreigners since Jan 1.

Of those, 87 were charged with illegal immigration, 65 were charged with drunk driving, 27 were charged with working in a prohibited job and 23 were charged with drug offences, he said.

Police also arrested 28,809 foreigners for violating traffic laws, comprising 3,121 Russian nationals, 1,721 Chinese, 1,419 British, 1,365 French and 1,069 Indians.

Police also reported success on tight traffic control measures, including a helmet-wearing promotion initiative and public car management.

No deaths as a result of road accidents were reported during this year's Songkran, against 45 accidents and 45 injuries reported during the festival, he said.

Regarding future plans, Pol Maj Gen Sinlert said Phuket Provincial Police plan to spend at least 98 million baht on boosting the number of CCTV cameras from 223 to 503 across the island by next year.

He said the cameras will be connected to the Phuket Provincial Police database and can store footage for up to 30 days.

"Provincial police will intensify operations on safety for tourists while enhancing the island's world-class destination image on safety," said Pol Maj Gen Sinlert.