Police officer drowned pursuing child abuse suspect

Listen to this article

Rescuers recover the body of Pol Sub-Lt Roengsak Khuak Khiew, who drowned when his boat capsized while he was chasing a suspect down the Loei river. (Photo: Facebook กุดแห่บ้านเฮา)

Searchers on Wednesday found the dead body of a police officer whose boat overturned in the Loei river on Monday while he was pursuing a suspect in a child sex assault case.

Pol Sub-Lt Roengsak Khuak Khiew, known as “Lieutenant Khiew”, drowned in the Loei river on Monday afternoon.

After a search lasting 28 hours, his body was discovered early Wednesday morning on a small island about 1.5 kilometres downstream.

He was chasing 25-year-old Yotsaran Janta, wanted on a charge of sexually assaulting a young girl, who had jumped into the river to escape arrest.

Pol Sub-Lt Roengsak and a police sergeant with him had commandeered a small boat and pursued him. When their boat overturned, the police sergeant swam to shore,

Mr Yotsaran was captured on Tuesday by Muang Loei police. He had survived his plunge into the river and was hiding in a friend's hut.

The search for the missing officer involved government agencies, rescue foundations and volunteers. On Tuesday, divers recovered his bag and phone case in four metres of water about 200 metres from where the boat overturned.

About 6.40am on Wednesday a search boat spotted his body snagged on an islet near Wat Sritat. A post-mortem examination will determine the exact cause of death.

Police have confirmed that Pol Sub-Lt Roengsak died in the line of duty. His death prompted an outpouring of condolence messages from colleagues and members of the local community.