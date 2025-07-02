Student hit by bus while using zebra crossing

A female university student is hit by a bus while using a pedestrian crossing in Bangkok. (Photo: Screenshot)

A university student using a pedestrian crossing was run down by a bus on Sukhothai Road in Bangkok and the incident was recorded by surveillance camera footage and shared online.

Despite being hurled many metres by the impact, the young woman survived and is recovering in hospital.

The accident occurred about 5.24pm on June 26 near Vachiraphayaban intersection. The student is seen walking on the pedestrian crossing and emerging from between the stopped cars. A bus travelling rapidly in the outside lane hits her, causing her to be thrown into the air.

The video was posted on Facebook on Wednesday and quickly drew widespread attention.

Commenters expressed concern for the student’s well-being and accused the bus driver of reckless behaviour. Some accused the driver of travelling against the traffic flow in that lane.

Later, a Facebook user claiming to be the injured student posted an update, saying she was safe and currently receiving treatment in hospital.

A surveillance camera captures the moment a bus hits a student using a pedestrian crossing in Bangkok. Viewer discretion is advised.