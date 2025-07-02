Chinese investment fraudster arrested hiding in Bangkok

An immigration officer shows a chart detailing the arrest of the 53-year-old Chinese woman accused of running a fraudulent investment company in China. She had overstayed her Thai visa by nearly a year.(Capture from immigration video)

A 53-year-old Chinese woman accused of running a fraudulent investment company in China, stealing about 500 million baht from her victims, has been arrested in Bangkok.

The Immigration Bureau announced the businesswoman's arrest on Wednesday.

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, deputy immigration chief, said police had received information that a house on Soi Sirithavorn, off Rama 9 Road in Suan Luang district of Bangkok, was housing Chinese nationals involved in illegal activities.

Investigators compiled a case and obtained a search warrant from Phrakanong Criminal Court.

They found six foreign nationals staying at the house. One of them was a 53-year-old Chinese woman identified only as Ms Hong.

She failed to present a passport when asked. Immigration records showed she had overstayed her visa by 337 days. She was charged with overstaying and handed over to the bureau's investigation unit for legal proceedings.

The five other foreigners were all legal, Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said.

Investigators learned from the Chinese embassy that Ms Hong was a businesswoman who had co-founded a company in China that ran a fraudulent investment platform.

The firm falsely portrayed itself as a global investment firm involved in internet-based services and mobile app development and organising high-end social events.

The scheme lured many investors with its promise of lucrative returns. Participants were required to pay from 7,000 to 100,000 yuan (31,600 to 450,000 baht) in membership fees to participate.

The company assigned roles, conducted training and collected membership fees, all under false pretences. Investigators said investor losses totalled around 100 million yuan, about 500 million baht.

Ms Hong remains in custody, pending deportation.