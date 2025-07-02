Another suspect caught in B3.4m Bangkok car park robbery

Police try to enter a house in Nonthaburi to arrest another suspect involved in a 3.4-million-baht robbery at a Bangkok shopping mall. He was caught after falling from the roof. (Channel 3 TV screen capture)

Another suspect wanted in connection with a 3.4-million-baht robbery at a Bangkok shopping mall has been arrested in Nonthaburi after he tried to evade arrest by climbing onto a rooftop but fell and was injured.

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) tracked the suspect, identified only as Nonthawat, alias “Song”, to a house in tambon Bang Sri Muang of Nonthaburi at about 1.30am on Wednesday.

Upon realising police were closing in, the suspect climbed onto the roof of the house, but he fell and sustained injuries. Police took him to Phra Nang Klao Hospital for medical treatment for unspecified injuries.

He remains under guard in the hospital and will face legal action. Nonthawat was the third suspect to be caught after a man and a woman were arrested the previous day.

The incident stems from a robbery that occurred at 7.30pm on Monday, when seven armed assailants held up three victims at knifepoint in the parking lot of Central Ladprao shopping mall in Chatuchak district of Bangkok.

The victims were in the process of exchanging 3.4 million baht in cash for $100,000 worth of Tether (USDT) cryptocurrency.

The two suspects arrested earlier face charges of nighttime armed robbery involving the use of a vehicle.

The suspects, identified only as Sherpat, 25, and Nana, 31, were arrested at a resort in Lat Lum Kaeo district of Pathum Thani at 1am on Tuesday, said Pol Lt Gen Sayam Boonsom, head of the MPB.

Police are still hunting down the four remaining suspects.