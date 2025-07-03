Phumtham 'signed sub deal' before leaving post

Listen to this article

Outgoing Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed he approved the long-delayed submarine procurement deal before stepping down, marking one of his final decisions in office.

Speaking after a farewell ceremony at the ministry on Wednesday, Mr Phumtham said the deal was signed before the end of June in his other capacity as the deputy premier overseeing national security. "The submarine deal required my signature, and I approved it before June ended," he told reporters, adding the agreement is now awaiting placement on the cabinet agenda for final endorsement.

Phumtham Wechayachai

The submarine deal, stalled for years due to political and logistical hurdles, was one of the key issues Mr Phumtham aimed to conclude during his nine-month tenure.

However, he acknowledged the planned purchase of Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets could not be finalised in time and will be left for the incoming defence minister to handle.

"Some matters could be completed, others couldn't. It is now the responsibility of my successor," he said.

When asked about the vacant defence portfolio in the cabinet reshuffle, Mr Phumtham said the focus should not be on which party holds the post, but rather on selecting a capable and qualified candidate.

"It used to belong to the Pheu Thai Party, but what matters more is choosing someone who can work effectively with the armed forces and protect national interests," he said. "Speculation the post will be vacant for three months is unfounded."

He dismissed rumours about potential candidates, saying, "Please don't ask me about things I haven't heard. Any decision must be based on the suitability of the person for the role."

Mr Phumtham is set to assume his new role as minister of interior following the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Thursday. He will retain the position of deputy prime minister.

Reflecting on his time as defence minister, he said he prioritised cooperation with senior military commanders to improve welfare for lower-ranking personnel and raise morale within the armed forces.

He added that several other matters -- including military housing development and structural reform of army personnel -- are progressing steadily.