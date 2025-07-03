Leadership motion sparks turmoil in Bangkok council

Listen to this article

A Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) meeting descended into chaos on Wednesdsay after 25 council members submitted a motion to elect a new council chairman, challenging the current leadership of Surachit Phongsingwittaya.

During the meeting, chaired by Mr Surachit, BMC member for Klong Sam Wa district, Narunanmon Huangsap, proposed an urgent motion to hold a secret meeting to elect a new chairman.

Mr Surachit questioned the urgency of the motion and expressed disapproval of a secret meeting, emphasising that the council's work should be transparent.

He said that as all BMC meetings are usually broadcast live, the session should be aired as well. The debate intensified, with BMC member for Phaya Thai district, Peerapol Kanokwalai, requesting a recess. Council member for Bangkok Noi district Napapon Jeenakul echoed Mr Peerapol's stance, saying the matter was significant and unprecedented.

Min Buri council member Wirat Meenchainunt clarified that submitting a motion is a BMC member's prerogative and the chairman must include it on the agenda.

Mr Surachit clarified he was not refusing to include it, but would not do so that day as he needed to review some documents first. Mr Wirat protested, arguing the chairman had already ruled against including it, and demanded it be put on the agenda as per members' rights, adding that any recess or document review can be done afterwards. Mr Surachit reiterated he would not include the motion that day but would do so during the next session.