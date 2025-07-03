Govt eyes integrated effort to fight floods

Listen to this article

The government has ordered integrated disaster preparedness across the country with flood alerts to be issued at least 2-3 days in advance and 1,652 flood-prone locations designated.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong chaired a meeting Wednesday morning to assess the flood situation and coordinate emergency response efforts, amid forecasts of early and intense monsoon rains this year.

Prasert: Seeking clear action plans

Held at the Smart Water Operation Center (SWOC) of the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) in Dusit district, the meeting brought together top officials and the National Water Resources Office, Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan said northern and northeastern provinces such as Chiang Rai, Nong Khai and Bueng Kan are already experiencing heavy rainfall, with storms expected through October.

These areas face a high risk of flash floods, landslides and runoff, particularly in mountainous and low-lying regions."We must have clear action plans and be able to deliver timely aid to affected citizens," Mr Prasert said.

The RID is integrating weather forecasts with reservoir management to adjust water release strategies and avoid downstream impacts.

It has also been told to implement the cabinet's 2025 monsoon preparedness measures.

These especially include inspecting water infrastructure, clearing waterway obstructions and designating 1,652 flood-prone sites nationwide where equipment such as pumps, water-pushing machines, trucks and boats will be stationed for immediate response.

Mr Prasert said the RID, TMD, Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) and the National Water Resources Office must work together to monitor storms, predict heavy rainfall and issue alerts at least 2–3 days in advance.

They must make sure early warning systems are functional and provide backup communication options.

The Department of Mineral Resources must continue assessing geological hazards like landslides and earthquakes and share data with local agencies to improve readiness and public awareness.

Irrigation authorities will work with local governments to demolish structures obstructing waterways and coordinate with military units to dredge rivers.

The army, navy, and DDPM are expected to mobilise manpower, aircraft, vehicles and other resources. Temporary evacuation shelters, kitchens and medical units must be pre-positioned and fully equipped.

Critical measures include building levees in high-risk zones and coordinating with Myanmar -- through diplomatic and military channels -- to address sediment runoff and toxic contamination caused by upstream mining operations.

Also, the provinces and DDPM are instructed to review their crisis communication plans and use cell broadcast (CB) alerts alongside other channels to ensure timely, accurate updates, Mr Prasert said.

The public must be made aware of risks, safety protocols, and assistance pathways. Authorities are urged to counter misinformation, especially during emergencies, and activate local volunteer alert networks.

Post-disaster, the DDPM and provincial governments must assess and document damage to homes, agriculture, and public infrastructure and expedite compensation payments.

Affected provinces must coordinate with government agencies, NGOs and private entities to clean, repair and restore communities, particularly in remote or mountainous areas.