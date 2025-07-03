Critics urge govt to withdraw two bills including a casino one

A coalition of civic groups and the opposition People's Party (PP) have called on the government to withdraw two controversial bills, one aimed at legalising casino-entertainment complexes and another amending the country's gambling laws to allow online betting.

Led by Thanakorn Khomkrit, secretary-general of the Stop Gambling Foundation, protesters gathered outside the Government House on Wednesday to submit a petition to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, now suspended, who is also the Pheu Thai Party's leader. The petition was received by Sompas Nilphan, an adviser to the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office.

Mr Thanakorn said the bills could fuel social division and distract from more urgent issues such as the economy, environmental crises, and political instability.

Withdrawing the measures would help restore public confidence and prevent long-term social consequences, he added.

"If these policies are truly important, Pheu Thai should propose them as part of their platform in the next election and let the public decide," he said.

Vasin Pipattanachat, a public health advocate, questioned the management structure of entertainment complexes.

There would be an executive and the office to run the project, he said, yet there are no mechanisms for social accountability or provisions to mitigate potential harm to communities.

Naiyana Yonjorhor, a community leader, was worried legalised gambling would exacerbate household debt and domestic violence, especially in low-income communities.

"Most gamblers are heads of households. When addiction takes hold, the entire family suffers," she said.

Meanwhile, PP MP and spokesman Parit Wacharasindhu criticised the government for prioritising the casino-entertainment complex bill while failing to address pressing national concerns.

Pushing the bill could serve as a "litmus test" of the government's fragile parliamentary support, he noted.

Amid the political turbulence on Tuesday, the cabinet failed to pass a resolution to withdraw the casino-entertainment complex bill from Parliament's agenda, Mr Parit said.

As a result, the bill is now scheduled to be the first item debated when the House reconvenes on July 9, he added.

"If the government sincerely considered the concerns raised by opposition parties and segments of the public, it should withdraw the bill," he said.