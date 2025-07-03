Chalerm Phrakiat Road works 'ahead of schedule'

The road is under construction. (Photo: Department of Rural Roads)

The Department of Rural Roads says the Chalerm Phrakiat Road extension in Nakhon Si Thammarat province is moving ahead of schedule, which will ease traffic and boost the regional economy.

The department said rapid progress has been made on the project in Muang district, with over 10 kilometres of roadway under development.

The project, divided into two phases, is advancing ahead of schedule and is expected to be completed by 2027.

Montri Dechasakulsom, the department director-general, said both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the project have surpassed planned timelines.

Once completed, the road extension will ease inner-city traffic congestion, enhance transport connectivity around the city, and support the province's long-term urban development and tourism economy in a tangible way.

Phase 1 is more than 23% complete and is progressing ahead of schedule. Work is underway on roadbed filling and structural construction.

This segment begins at kilometre 0+000, connecting to Highway No. 408 and ends at Rural Road No. NS.4039.

The 5.5km stretch features an asphalt concrete surface with four to six traffic lanes, a median strip, three reinforced concrete bridges, drainage systems, street lighting, traffic signs, and full road safety features.

Phase 2 has progressed beyond 30% and is also ahead of schedule.

Current work includes roadbed filling and the construction of bridge piers across an irrigation canal and a grade-separated intersection.

This section starts at km 5+500, continuing from Phase 1 at the junction with NS.4039, and ends at km 10+780, connecting with Highway No. 4013 (linking Muang Nakhon Si Thammarat to Pak Phanang) and Chalerm Phrakiat Road.

The 5.28km stretch is being built as a four-lane asphalt concrete road with a median, two canal bridges, and one flyover bridge.