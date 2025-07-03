App to promote Thai heritage

Dhanakorn Srisooksai (5th left), CEO of the Thai Media Fund, and Adrian Apperley (6th left), business development director for Asia Pacific at Imagineear (Thailand) Co Ltd, pose a photo after they signed a Memorandum of Understanding. (Photo: Shreyaa Srivastava)

A memorandum of understanding with Thai Media Fund (TMF) and Imagineear (Thailand) Co Ltd will support the development, co-distribution and integration of immersive media content in promoting Thailand's rich cultural heritage through a philanthropic project called Bloomberg Connects, under a signing ceremony Tuesday.

This initiative will launch a project aimed at bringing Thailand's diverse cultural heritage to a global audience via the Bloomberg Connects cultural app.

This project, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, is said to offer a unique opportunity for Thai cultural sites to gain international exposure, free of charge.

It will also empower Thai multimedia professionals through training, ensuring the creation of high-quality content that truly showcases the nation's rich history and vibrant traditions.

The initiative also promotes education, tourism and cultural diplomacy that helps reinforce the nation's position as a leading custodian of cultural richness and creativity, said Adrian Apperley, business development director for Asia Pacific at Imagineear (Thailand) Co Ltd.

"We are truly honoured to partner with the Thai Media Fund on this important initiative," said Mr Apperley.

"This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to showcase Thailand's extraordinary cultural heritage on a global stage. Through Bloomberg Connects, we believe we can elevate the stories, voices, and traditions that define Thai identity, making them accessible to people around the world,'' he said.

The signing of this MOU underscores a shared commitment to cultural preservation, international storytelling, and innovation in media, he said.

Imagineer and Bloomberg Connects are committed to working closely with local cultural stakeholders, artists, and institutions to develop high-quality, engaging content that will serve both domestic and international audiences.