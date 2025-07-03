Police probe temple funds as abbot flees

Link to female acquaintance of former head of Bangkok temple investigated

Phra Thepwachirapamo left the monkhood in Nong Khai and subsequently fled to Laos.

Police are tracking the financial transactions of Wat Tritossathep to determine the connections between the Bangkok temple's former abbot and a woman he knew.

The move came after former abbot Phra Thepwachirapamok, 54, also known as Chao Khun Archawa, suddenly left the monkhood for an unknown reason and fled to Laos.

The financial transactions and history of many individuals are under investigation but no definitive wrongdoing has been discovered yet, said Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

He said that if any temple funds were transferred to the woman in question, the former abbot would be held culpable.

However, if the money was the former abbot’s, no wrongdoing would be found. The woman would also be charged if she knowingly received temple funds.

When questioned about the former abbot’s past, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat noted that a full background check is still pending, while describing him as a relatively young monk who rapidly ascended through the ranks. However, the reasons behind his swift promotions are unclear.

Regarding the female associate, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat indicated that she would be summoned for questioning only after the financial investigation yields evidence.

Officers from the CIB’s Anti-Corruption Division and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) previously met Wat Tritossathep’s acting abbot to inspect the temple’s assets following allegations of temple fund embezzlement.

Chao Khun Archawa was summoned for questioning late last month but refused to show up before travelling to Wat Chan Samakkhi in Nong Khai province in the Northeast to resign from his monastic duties.

Meanwhile, Buddhist scholar Jaturong Jongarsa raised questions regarding Chao Khun Archawa’s disappearance, asking whether it was voluntary or forced.

The former abbot has been a monk for 34 years within the Dhammayuttika Nikaya order. He was educated to a high level in ecclesiastical Pali and had a bachelor’s degree in religious studies.

During his monastic career he took on significant administrative roles and was appointed as the abbot in 2022. Due to his positions, he would have received a total monthly allowance of 27,400 baht.