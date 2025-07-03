New rules to tone down too-bright Bangkok billboards

A banner showing people wearing face masks over their eyes was hung on Thong Lor Road in Bangkok in 2021 to protest against strong light from billboards. (File photo)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Council has approved a draft regulation to control the intensity of light from illuminated billboards to protect people’s eyes.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt proposed the regulation on Wednesday, saying some overly bright billboards seriously bothered people, and potentially represented a hazard to drivers.

New regulations, he said, would protect the public and also encourage businesses to invest in more eye-friendly outdoor advertising.

The new regulation caps the light intensity of illuminated billboards at 5,000 candelas per square metre from 7am to 7pm and at 500 candelas from 7pm to 7am.

After approving the draft in principle, the council formed a committee to scrutinise it before a final vote.