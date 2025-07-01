Thailand-China ties rooted in trust and family: Pinij

Listen to this article

As Thailand and China mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year, Phinij Jarusombat, former deputy prime minister and President of the Thai-Chinese Cultural Relationship Council (TCCRC), reflects on a half-century of enduring friendship, shared prosperity, and what the next 10–20 years may bring.

“It’s not just diplomacy. It’s family,” he says. “Thailand and China aren’t strangers — we are siblings.”

That powerful sentiment is more than symbolic. It captures the essence of a unique bilateral relationship rooted in centuries of cultural exchange, economic interdependence, and personal ties that span generations.

A Relationship Forged in History

According to Mr Phinij, the relationship between Thailand and China is among the most exceptional that Thailand holds with any nation. China, as he puts it, is not only a global superpower with immense economic and technological capabilities, but it is also a country with a deep historical legacy and a vision for peaceful development.

Trade between the two nations dates back to the reign of King Narai the Great of the Ayutthaya period, when Chinese merchants arrived with silk, ceramics, and herbs — trading peacefully and without political interference. This stood in sharp contrast to the Western model of trade, which often came with warships and demands for control. “The Chinese came with goods, not guns,” Mr Phinij remarks. “That shaped the foundation of our trust.”

This year, as the two countries celebrate 50 years of formal diplomatic relations, the benefits are plain to see. China is now Thailand’s top trading partner and the number one source of foreign direct investment (FDI), surpassing traditional players like Japan and South Korea.

In tourism, too, the relationship has evolved dramatically. Thailand was once a hotspot for Japanese, European, and American visitors. Now, Chinese tourists top the list — especially since the Thai government waived visa requirements. With a rich cultural offering, world-class food, and globally ranked destinations, Thailand continues to attract millions of Chinese travellers annually, according to Mr Phinij.

Various cooperations

In education, ties have deepened significantly. There are numerous MOUs between Thai universities and prestigious Chinese institutions like Peking University and Tsinghua University, as well as partnerships with Chulalongkorn University, Thammasat University, and others. These agreements include student exchanges, faculty collaboration, and joint curriculum development.

On the cultural front, the two nations frequently co-host events — from traditional dance and calligraphy to joint orchestral performances. These exchanges foster not only understanding but also a shared pride in ancient and living traditions.

Security cooperation between the two nations is also unprecedented. Thailand and China now conduct some of the largest joint military exercises in Asean, in both scale and personnel participation.

“This reflects the strength of our strategic alignment,” Mr Phinij notes. “But what’s more important is the people-to-people and foundation-to-foundation cooperation, which has flourished more than with any other country.”

Facing Challenges Together

However, not everything has been smooth. Public sentiment in recent years has been impacted by concerns over so-called “grey Chinese” activities in Thailand — including scams, trafficking, and organised crime.

Mr Phinij doesn’t shy away from the issue.

“We need to be honest — these problems stem from larger global issues,” he explains. “Cybercrime, online gambling, labour and human trafficking — these are not just Chinese problems. They involve locals too.”

He emphasises the importance of tackling these issues collaboratively, without scapegoating any nationality. “China has already sent high-level officials to help crack down on these criminal networks. If they didn’t care, they wouldn’t act.”

Mr Phinij also notes that the profile of Chinese tourists has changed. They are increasingly independent, affluent, and discerning — preferring to book their own transportation, hotels, and dining. “These are quality tourists. We must ensure their safety and maintain Thailand’s reputation.”

Navigating Global Politics

When asked whether Thailand’s deepening ties with China could lead to complications amid global tensions — especially the East-West trade war — Mr Phinij said: “If you understand global history and economic logic, there’s no contradiction in cooperating with both East and West,” he says. “Our partnership with China is grounded in mutual benefit.”

Indeed, Chinese investment in Thailand is vast and strategic. Seven or eight major EV car manufacturers have set up operations in Thailand. Battery and chip makers, rubber tire producers, and solar panel giants have followed. Meanwhile, Thailand’s exports to China — particularly durian and rubber — are booming. Last year alone, Thailand exported 150 billion baht worth of durian to China.

“I was just in Shanghai two weeks ago,” Mr Phinij shares. “A friend told me that out of 1.4 billion Chinese people, fewer than 2% have tasted durian. That’s a massive opportunity. The key is managing quality and market access.”

The Road Ahead

Looking ahead to the next 10 to 20 years, Mr Phinij sees even deeper integration between Thailand and China — politically, economically, and culturally. With continued strategic cooperation and shared economic goals, the relationship is poised to reach new heights.

He stresses that Thailand must maintain a balanced foreign policy — engaging with China, Japan, Korea, the US, and European nations, each according to its own context. “With China, the connection is deeper, more personal, and now more economically significant than ever before.”

As Thailand and China commemorate half a century of diplomatic ties, their partnership stands as a model of respectful engagement — grounded in culture, enriched by trade, and fuelled by shared aspirations.

“President Xi Jinping’s strategic vision is centred on fostering peace, harmony, and a world where nations co-exist through dialogue rather than conflict. His approach emphasises de-escalation through negotiation, with the ultimate goal of building a more stable future for all humanity — without war, without interference, and without aggression. Thailand has embraced this vision alongside China.

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations this year, this partnership has taken on a clear and tangible form — with real numbers, real benefits, and mutual progress like never before. It marks a significant elevation of our bilateral ties, and looking forward, this relationship is only set to deepen and grow stronger,” says Mr Phinij.