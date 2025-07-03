Man found dead after playing with cobra

Listen to this article

(Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN - A 28-year-old man from Chiang Rai was found dead in a hotel room in Chum Phae district of this northeastern province early Thursday, with authorities suspecting he died from a cobra bite after playing with the reptile.

Police at the Chum Phae station received a report at 12.20am about a death from an unknown cause at a hotel in the municipality. Officers who went to the scene with forensic and medical personnel found the man lying dead on a bed in a ground-floor room.

An examination of the corpse revealed bite marks resembling those of a venomous snake on the victim’s right upper arm. Near the room’s entrance, officers discovered a white cloth bag containing a live cobra with its mouth tied shut. There were no signs of struggle, with the door locked from inside and lights left on as normal.

Police said investigators found videos on the victim’s mobile phone showing him handling the cobra and playing with it at close range. Preliminary investigations suggest the deceased may have been bitten by the cobra he was keeping as a pet, resulting in his death.

Investigators documented the crime scene and worked with on-duty doctors from Chum Phae Hospital to conduct an initial autopsy. Further investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death in accordance with legal procedures.

The incident highlights the dangers of keeping venomous snakes nearby, particularly cobras, which are among Thailand’s most deadly serpents.

Police are treating the case as an accidental death pending completion of the investigation and autopsy results.