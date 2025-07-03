Man jumps to his death at Korat school

Incident the sixth of its kind at the school in the past four years

Listen to this article

Police cordon off the area where a man fell to his death from the sixth floor of a school in downtown Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A man fell to his death on Thursday from the sixth floor of a school in the downtown area of this northeastern city, the sixth fatal incident at the school in four years.

The incident, believed to be a suicide, forced Boon Wattana, a well-known secondary school in the province, to close on Thursday out of concern for the safety and well-being of students and staff.

Police suspect the incident stemmed from personal issues.

Local police responded to a report early Thursday morning of a body found in front of the Chalerm Phrakiat building, a nine-storey facility on the school campus.

The dead man was estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old. The area was cordoned off by school staff to prevent unauthorised access.

The school later issued a statement announcing the temporary closure and confirming the dead man was not a student or staff member. The notice, signed by Wichian Thongklee, the school’s director, was sent to all students and parents.

A school official, who requested anonymity, told reporters the man was an outsider who had likely entered the campus early in the morning.

Night patrols had reported no unusual activity, and all entrances to the building had been locked. Investigators believe the man climbed onto the roof via a rear awning to gain access, made his way to the sixth floor, and intentionally jumped to his death.

CCTV footage showed the man entering the school through Gate 2 on a motorcycle. He was later seen climbing the building before the fatal fall around 6am. Authorities are still investigating his identity and motives.