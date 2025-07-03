Police look for missing cash from Bangkok temple

Gold worth B12.8m also taken from office of abbot, who says cash was his personal savings

Phra Ratchawatcharapattanatorn, abbot of Wat Muang in Bang Kae district of Bangkok, gives a sermon at the temple on April 2 this year. (Photo: Wat Muang, Bang Kae Facebook page)

Authorities are investigating the disappearance of over 22 million baht in cash and gold bars from the office of the abbot of Wat Muang in Bang Kae district of Bangkok.

The abbot filed a report on June 29, and both the police and the National Office of Buddhism are now looking into the origins of the missing cash and gold, said Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

In total, 10 million baht in cash and gold bars weighing 250 baht (3.8 kilogrammes) were reported missing from the abbot’s office. The gold is worth about 12.8 million baht at current prices.

Phra Ratchawatcharapattanatorn, the abbot, said he had withdrawn the money from his personal bank account and brought it to his office in a suitcase.

The money, he said, was his personal savings accumulated over 40 years and was intended to fund charitable activities in honour of his birthday, including donations to students, merit-making ceremonies and the construction of a new pagoda.

He said the funds had been kept in a personal account under his own name.

The suitcase was found to be missing on June 29, and so was the gold he kept in the office.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat said authorities are working to verify the source of the funds. He noted that if the money belonged to the temple, using it for investment purposes, such as purchasing gold, would be inappropriate.

“If everything is legitimate, there’s nothing to worry about. But if wrongdoing is found, we will take legal action,” he said.

Authorities also found that CCTV cameras in the abbot’s office had been covered. The abbot said he covered them himself, as he didn’t want to be recorded while changing robes.

Initial testimony from the abbot’s aides suggested that he had considered investing in gold to take advantage of the higher returns.

An investigation is ongoing and may take some time to complete, as it coincides with multiple financial probes involving several temples nationwide, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat said.