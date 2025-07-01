Striving for a common future

This story is written by Wu Zhiwu, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand

Chargé d'affaires ad interim Wu Zhiwu. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

China and Thailand are good neighbours connected by rivers; good relatives tied by a special bond; and good partners with a common future.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on July 1, 1975, both nations have weathered 50 years of ups and downs, supporting each other and ensuring the sound and stable growth of both sides through thick and thin.

In 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Thailand, where the leaders of both countries agreed to advance bilateral relations under important common understandings, ushering in a new era of the China-Thailand community with a shared future.

Strategic mutual trust has been consolidated between the two countries. We have always respected each other and treated one another as equals, despite having different political systems.

Chinese president Xi Jinping and his wife, Professor Peng Liyuan, arrive in Bangkok on November 17, 2022 for a state visit to Thailand and to attend the APEC Economic Leaders' meeting.

Amid the ever-changing inter-national landscape, the two sides have firmly supported each other’s interests in sovereignty, security and development as well as endeavours to maintain peace and stability.

We support each other in following development paths suited to our respective national conditions. Our special bond of being one family embodies the model of harmonious coexistence and common development between countries.

Economic and trade cooperation has benefited our two peoples. China has remained Thailand’s largest trading partner for 12 consecutive years as well as its largest source of investment. The supply chains of the two countries are deeply integrated.

Chinese enterprises in Thailand have been contributing to the development of Thailand’s industries and its transformation towards a digital and green economy.

China is also the largest export market for Thai agricultural products, absorbing over 40% of Thailand’s exported agricultural goods.

With its large consumer market, China is ready to further strengthen bilateral trade cooperation and expand the import of high-quality agricultural products from Thailand.

People-to-people exchanges have brought China and Thailand even closer. China is the largest source of tourists for Thailand. In 2024, the two countries entered a “visa-free era”, further facilitating two-way travel in various fields.

The Chinese toy character Labubu has become a new symbol of cultural exchange between the two countries as it has gained popularity in Thailand.

The “Chinese language fever” in Thailand also continues to rise, with over 3,000 Thai schools offering Chinese courses and more than 1 million students learning the language.

This year, the sacred Buddha tooth relic from Beijing’s Lingguang Temple was successfully enshrined in Thailand.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s August 1st Aerobatic Team put on a spectacular performance in Thailand.

China’s polar research icebreaker Xuelong 2 made its maiden visit to Thailand. Cooperation continues to flourish in education, culture, sports, science and technology and beyond.

China and Thailand stand together and share a common future. The Golden Jubilee of China-Thailand Friendship marks a new starting point for advancing bilateral relations and a fresh opportunity for shared development.

China will remain a trustworthy and reliable partner for Thailand and continue to promote the traditional friendship between our countries.

Let us join hands to follow the course charted by our leaders by building a China-Thailand community with a shared future and ushering in another 50 years of relations at a new and higher level, writing a new glorious chapter for “China and Thailand to be as close as one family” in the new era.

Former Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang concluded his service in early June.