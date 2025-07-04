Thailand backs Timor-Leste

Thailand will support Timor-Leste joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) as its 11th member despite reported opposition from Myanmar, officials said yesterday.

Bolbongse Vangphaen, director-general of the Department of Asean Affairs, reiterated the country's official stance during the ministry's weekly press briefing.

He said this is in line with decisions endorsed by Asean leaders in May.

"Everything was clear since the summit in May that Timor-Leste will be the new Asean member this year. We, Thailand, support Timor-Leste to be the new Asean member," Mr Bolbongse stated.

He added that while some Asean members have raised concerns, the matter is being handled under the leadership of Malaysia, this year's Asean Chair.

"It is the role of this year's Chair to negotiate and discuss to resolve the issue between Myanmar and Timor-Leste," he said.

The 58th Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and Post Ministerial Conferences will take place in Kuala Lumpur from July 8 to 11.

They will serve as a platform for Asean foreign ministers and dialogue partners to address regional and global challenges and deepen cooperation.

In late May, at the 46th Asean Summit, leaders agreed that Timor-Leste would be admitted as the 11th member by the 47th Asean Summit in October.

This followed Timor-Leste's admission "in principle" in 2022 under Cambodia's Asean chairmanship.

According to a Thai PBS World report on July 2, Myanmar has objected to Timor-Leste's full membership, citing its failure to adhere to Asean's non-interference principle.

However, Mr Bolbongse said Thailand stands by the official summit resolution.

Timor-Leste, or East Timor, is the youngest country in Southeast Asia, having gained independence from Indonesia in 2002 after 24 years of occupation.