Myanmar ramps up cooperation

CHIANG MAI: Thailand and Myanmar have agreed to strengthen cooperation on cross-border issues, including heavy metal contamination in the Kok and Sai rivers and the suppression of transnational scam operations.

The pledge was made during the 37th Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting held in Chiang Mai from July 2-4. The high-level talks focused on enhancing border security and bilateral development in a constructive and friendly atmosphere.

Lt Gen Kittiphong Jaemsuwan, chief of Thailand's Third Army Region, said yesterday that the RBC serves as the primary platform for resolving long-term border challenges. Thai officials raised two key issues: the river contamination and cyber scams.

He said contamination in the Kok and Sai rivers is primarily caused by unregulated gold mining near the border, where wastewater containing lead and arsenic is discharged into the waterways. This has adversely affected public health and biodiversity on both sides.

Myanmar has agreed to further discuss the issue and work toward a joint solution based on the RBC's agreed framework. Both sides also committed to increasing cooperation on combating cross-border call-centre scams.

Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthithavorn said the provincial administration has been actively addressing the contamination's impact on local residents. The province has conducted ongoing water-quality testing and has allowed residents to submit tap water samples for analysis. In coordination with national agencies, safe drinking water is also being distributed.

He noted that while the Kok River currently supplies only limited water for agriculture, heavy metal levels have decreased and are now within safe limits. Authorities are continuing to explore alternative surface and groundwater sources to expand access to safe water.

Separately, on Wednesday, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking of the private sector from Upper Northern Region Groups 1 and 2 submitted a petition to its national chairman, urging action on the contamination of the Kok and Mekong rivers.

The petition cited serious impacts across health, environmental, economic, and social dimensions, and called for the matter to be escalated to the Thai government, particularly for inspections of mines in cooperation with the Chinese Embassy.