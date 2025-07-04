New zoning in Rayong shields coastal areas, biodiversity

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has officially designated new marine and coastal protection zones around Koh Phayam in Ranong, citing the area's rich biodiversity and the increasing environmental threats from tourism, fishing and coastal development.

Minister Chalermchai Sri-on announced the enforcement of a new ministerial regulation for the area. The announcement, published in the Royal Gazette on July 1, will remain in effect for five years from the date.

The protected zones, located around Koh Phayam, Koh Kham and Koh Nui in Muang district, are home to moderately healthy shallow coral reefs, seagrass beds and occasionally sighted rare and endangered marine species.

However, recent growth in scuba diving tourism, fishing, waste disposal, and industrial activity has led to coral death and the degradation of marine resources.

According to Pinsak Suraswadi, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, the regulation defines four specific zones, each with tailored restrictions.

In Zone 1, covering land area from the shoreline inward on Koh Phayam, Koh Kham and Koh Nui, littering, discharging wastewater or conducting activities that generate sediment runoff into the sea is prohibited.

Beach furniture, such as umbrellas, is banned except in designated areas. Vehicles used on the beach must follow specific guidelines.

In Zone 2, pertaining to coastal waters up to the coral reefs, bans are in place on all water sports and recreational activities, as well as all fishing -- except rod-and-line fishing -- and anchoring near reefs.

Specific reef areas in Ao Pip, Ao Korkiew, Ao Yai, Ao Khao Kwai, and around Koh Kham are strictly protected.

In Zone 3, encompassing seagrass beds and adjacent areas, waste dumping and wastewater discharge are prohibited.

Activities that harm seagrass ecosystems or disturb rare marine species are banned. Certain fishing gear, such as trawl nets, is also prohibited.

In Zone 4, covering open sea areas adjacent to Zones 2 and 3 in the marine area within the seven defined GPS points, all harmful activities, including dumping waste, are illegal.

Anyone found violating these measures is liable for punishment, including imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.