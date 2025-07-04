Billboards to be dulled to protect drivers

The Bangkok Metropolitan Council has approved in principle a draft regulation to control the brightness of illuminated billboards to protect public health and safety, particularly for drivers.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said this aims to fill a legal gap and establish clear standards, noting existing signs often cause discomfort but lack defined criteria.

"We want a clear threshold to protect the public and guide proper investment," he said.

The regulation proposes a brightness cap of 5,000 candelas per square metre between 7am and 7pm, and 500 candelas per square metre at night. Signs exceeding these levels will be considered a nuisance or a traffic hazard.

Councillor Suthichai Weerakulsunthorn of Chom Thong district noted that overly bright signage has caused road accidents.

Councillor Putthipat Thanyathammanon of Yannawa district called for the rules to cover all LED and light-emitting ads, including those attached to buildings.

Mr Sittipunt said the regulation would apply to signs covered by the 2015 ministerial regulation on billboard control. Enforcement will target illegal signs more aggressively.