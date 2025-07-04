Teacher sacked after meth arrest

A teacher in Nong Bua Lam Phu province has had his teaching licence suspended after being arrested for methamphetamine use and possession of unregistered firearms.

The Teachers' Council of Thailand has initiated the most serious disciplinary procedures, following revelations that the teacher had been taking methamphetamine for more than 20 years.

The arrest took place on Tuesday, when police raided the teacher's residence in Kudhae sub-district of Na Klang district. Officers discovered 12 methamphetamine pills and two illegal firearms. The raid followed repeated complaints from residents alleging the teacher was a long-time drug user. The suspect, a 44-year-old physical education and art teacher for Grade 6 students, was taken into custody.

He later confessed to consuming up to three meth pills a day over the past two decades and admitted he had been unable to stop, police said.

The Teachers' Council of Thailand's secretary-general, Amolwan Weerathammo, yesterday confirmed that the teacher held a valid licence which was due to expire in September next year.

Ms Amolwan said that his employment with the school was terminated following his arrest, and the council had immediately suspended his licence pending an investigation.

"This is a serious breach of professional ethics," Ms Amolwan said.