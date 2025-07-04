Concern grows regarding AI-generated scam threat

(Photo: 123RF)

Experts have raised serious concerns over the growing threat of AI-generated scams and misinformation, calling for stronger protection measures, particularly for children and the elderly.

A recent Thai PBS forum titled "Verify Talk: #ThisFeedNoFake" brought together cybercrime officials, academics and media experts to address the surge in digital deception in an increasingly AI-driven world. The panel underscored the sophisticated tactics scammers now use to exploit human vulnerability, with particular emphasis on the emotional triggers of fear, love and urgency.

Pol Col Neti Wongkulab, deputy commander of the CCIB, warned that call-centre scams now operate like businesses. "If you receive calls demanding payment or threats, hang up immediately and report the call," he said.

In 2024 alone, scam calls and messages surged by more than 100%, with scammers often impersonating delivery workers or family members, according to data from the Whoscall verification service.

Criminologist Trin Poraksa noted that these scams are designed to manipulate emotional responses. "What is seen on the screen might not be the real people you know in real life," he cautioned.

The discussion then turned to AI-generated deepfakes, which are becoming harder to detect. Kanokporn Prasitphon, director of Thai PBS Digital Media, described them as "a silent AI threat destroying information credibility".

She warned that deepfakes often feature subtle signs such as robotic voices or unnatural blinking, but fake documents are becoming so convincing that even experts struggle to verify them.

To counter these threats, speakers emphasised the importance of media literacy and open family dialogue. Nattawut Photisaro, a media literacy advocate, urged the public not to believe or share content without verification. He stressed the role of real-time fact-checking tools in helping people make informed decisions.