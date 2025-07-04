Water monitor breeding now permitted in Thailand

A monitor lizard eats a catfish near a pond in Lumpini Park, Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Asian water monitor can now be bred in captivity for commercial purposes, according to a new declaration in the Royal Gazette.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has greenlit the rearing and breeding of the Asian water monitor, scientifically known as Varanus salvator. The dinosaur-like reptile is protected under the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act BE 2562, which prohibits the hunting, trading, possession or harming of the species.

Department chief Atthaphon Charoenchansa said however that water monitors kept for breeding must be acquired from licensed hatcheries and those keeping the animals must also receive authorisation.

The allowance does not permit the capture of wild water monitors but recognises them as a new animal with economic potential. Regulations on handling the lizard and commercial prices are currently being drafted.

Those who wish to breed the animal must have a licensed space for their care and no record of violating the Wildlife Protection Act.

All captive water monitors must be microchipped to prevent smuggling.

Capturing the dinosaur-like reptile in the wild remains a criminal violation.

Tourists observe a water monitor roaming around Lumpini Park, Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Earlier this year, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) addressed concerns regarding the increasing number of water monitors in Bangkok's city centre, particularly in Lumpini Park and the canal along Rama IV Road.

The new regulations are expected to boost local employment opportunities and stimulate sustainable tourism around the handling and viewing of these animals. Experts say that responsible breeding programmes could help reduce illegal trade and wild capture, contributing positively to the protection of natural habitats.