Man scammed out of B51,000 for blow-up doll

Senior citizen decides not to go to police but shares story with media as a warning to others

A 70-year-old man in Udon Thani says he was scammed out of 51,000 baht after attempting to buy a blow-up doll online.

Although he initially prepared evidence to file a police report, he later changed his mind out of embarrassment and concern about the potential legal stigma.

Instead, the man contacted local reporters after realising he had been duped through a social media advertisement for Japanese sex dolls. He said he wanted to share his experience to warn others about similar scams.

The payment he made was broken down as follows:

20,000 baht for the doll (discounted from 40,000 baht) 2,000 baht for shipping 6,000 baht for port tax 7,000 baht for packaging 9,000 baht for “police clearance” 7,000 baht for port handling fees.

In the end, the man decided not to press charges, citing shame and concern for how his grandchildren might perceive his actions. He said he would take it as a lesson and hoped that his case would be the last of its kind.