Military helicopter makes emergency landing at school

Roi Et students and local residents welcome crew after unexpected event

Listen to this article

Students gather around a Royal Thai Air Force helicopter after it landed on the field at Ban Kham Pha-Ung School, Pracharat Bamrung in Roi Et on Thursday. (Photo: โรงเรียนบ้านคำพอุง ประชาราษฎร์บำรุง Facebook page)

ROI ET – A Royal Thai Air Force helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing on a school field in Roi Et province on Thursday due to severe weather conditions, creating a moment of excitement for local students and prompting a warm welcome from nearby residents.

The incident took place at Ban Kham Pha-Ung School, Pracharat Bamrung in Pho Chai district. According to a post shared by the school on social media, heavy rain and strong winds prevented the helicopter, from Wing 2 in Lop Buri, from continuing its journey to Udon Thani. As a result, the pilot made the decision to land safely on the school’s grassy field.

Video shared by the school captured the moment the helicopter descended, with children visibly thrilled by the unexpected event. Students, teachers and local residents quickly gathered around, many holding umbrellas, to view the aircraft up close and take photos.

The helicopter crew meet school staff. (Photo: โรงเรียนบ้านคำพอุง ประชาราษฎร์บำรุง Facebook page)

In a show of traditional northeastern (Isan) hospitality, villagers performed a bai sri su kwan ceremony — tying white threads around the pilots’ wrists to offer blessings and encouragement for safety and good fortune.

The pilots also posed for photos with the students, creating cherished memories for the school community.

The helicopter and crew remained safe, and no injuries were reported.