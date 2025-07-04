Thaksin ‘not concerned’ by hospital case

Listen to this article

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, seen above arriving to give a lecture at the Narcotics Control Board on May 27, faces at least four more days of court hearings into his hospital stay this month. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thaksin Shinawatra’s lawyer says the former prime minister remains unconcerned about the ongoing court proceedings looking into his hospital stay, emphasising that the case is being handled according to legal procedures without political interference.

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Friday held the second day of witness testimony in the case, which centres on whether Thaksin’s treatment during his stay at the Police General Hospital from August 2023 to February 2024 complied with Department of Corrections regulations.

Witnesses included doctors and nurses from Bangkok Remand Prison and the Correctional Hospital.

Among the five people who testified was Dr Ruamthip Suphanan, the physician responsible for examining new inmates upon admission. Dr Ruamthip had previously received a warning from the Medical Council of Thailand for preemptively issuing a hospital transfer letter for Thaksin.

The proceedings were observed by several high-profile figures, including Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the Thai Pakdee Party; Chanchai Issarasenarak, former Democrat MP; Somchai Sawaengkarn, a former senator; and Dr Tul Sittisomwong, a lecturer from Chulalongkorn University.

Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontri, declined to reveal details of the testimony given, citing court instructions to protect the confidentiality of personal and medical information.

Additional witness hearings have been scheduled for July 8, 15, 18 and 25.

Mr Winyat confirmed that he had requested the court to limit public disclosure of case details, expressing concern that some earlier media reports could mislead the public during ongoing proceedings.

He also proposed restricting courtroom attendance, though the court deemed such measures unnecessary at this stage.

He added that public opinion could potentially influence witnesses, preventing the court from receiving accurate and complete information.

Mr Winyat also noted that a full medical record for his client had been prepared for submission to the court, though the country of origin was withheld due to the personal nature of the treatment data.

He reaffirmed that Thaksin was not worried, as the case continues to proceed within the framework of the law.

Thaksin, 75, was sentenced to eight years in prison — later reduced to one year by a royal pardon — after returning to Thailand in August 2023. He never spent a single night in jail, and became eligible for parole after six months.

Inmates are legally permitted to receive treatment outside prison for 120 days, but the Department of Corrections allowed him to continue his stay in a VIP room on the 14th floor of the police hospital for 180 days, saying that conditions in prison could threaten his life.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Dr Warong raised three key concerns.

First, according to the witness testimony, the initial medical examination of Thaksin was reportedly performed primarily by an on-duty nurse, while the attending physician was unaware of what had taken place.

Then, the transfer of Thaksin to the police hospital took about two hours, raising questions about why he was not sent directly to the Correctional Hospital, which would have taken no more than 10 minutes.

The last concern was the decision to transfer him to the police hospital, a choice reportedly made by the on-duty nurse rather than higher medical authorities.