Rumour illegal 'cop cards' rampant among migrants

People's Party (PP) deputy leader Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn

The opposition People's Party (PP) has asked the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to probe illegal "police cards" issued to undocumented migrants, alleging collusion by officials in a multi-billion-baht crime network in Mae Sot in northwestern Tak province.

PP deputy leader Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn and Tak MP Ratchapong Soisuwan submitted the request yesterday, urging the DSI to treat the matter as a special case under the 2004 Special Case Investigation Act due to its scale, transnational nature and potential national security implications.

The so-called "police cards" are unofficial documents reportedly issued by influential groups with state backing, allowing undocumented migrants to avoid arrest by paying a monthly fee of 600 baht. The scheme is said to generate 3–4 billion baht annually, he said.

"This is an organised system of extortion involving some state officials," Mr Wiroj said. "It undermines the rule of law, deprives the state of revenue, and leaves local communities underserved."

According to the petition, extortion extends to small businesses and informal migrant workers.

Fees are collected monthly from illegal migrant workers who want to be vendors, or rent electric bikes, and others, while Thai nationals are allegedly used as proxies to register assets and businesses on behalf of foreigners.

The report warns that Mae Sot has become a hub for transnational crime, including human trafficking, drug smuggling and illegal financial services, with proceeds flowing through layered networks tied to corrupt officials.

Mr Ratchapong said the complaint reflects growing frustration among residents over law enforcement failures and abuse of power. He pledged to find and submit further evidence to the DSI.

An estimated 140,000 of 200,000 migrants in Mae Sot are believed to be undocumented.

If each is subject to the 600-baht monthly fee, illegal revenue from the card scheme could exceed 1 billion baht annually, he noted.