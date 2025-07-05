AI training at core of minister's 5 policies

Newly installed Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit on his first day at the ministry. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

New Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit has unveiled five core policies with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) training and youth employment opportunities especially for those aged 15 to 18.

Mr Pongkawin officially began his tenure as Minister of Labour on Friday. Citing his background in the private sector, he said he understands both employer and employee perspectives, acknowledging the challenges faced by both formal and informal workers.

He said he believes his experience will enable him to create effective policies.

Mr Pongkawin addressed the issue of Cambodian migrant workers returning home, saying this could lead to a shortage of labour, which could affect the economy and businesses.

He has instructed relevant agencies to review and adjust the proportion of foreign workers to ensure a balanced workforce.

This includes exploring the possibility of bringing in workers from outside the CLMV region (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam), particularly in the industrial sector that requires specific skills, to foster more stable growth.

His five policies include equipping Thai workers with AI skills by focusing on developing AI curricula aligned with the manufacturing and service sectors and providing all worker groups with skill training through cross-sector collaborations.

In addition, the private sector will be encouraged to participate in developing workers' AI skills.

The second policy is equal labour protection rights. The Labour Ministry will push for new labour laws to cover over 21 million informal workers and modernise the social security system, ensuring equitable care for all worker groups, he said.

The third policy, called "Learn to Earn", is aimed at encouraging young citizens aged 15-18 to earn an income while in school, allowing them to gain work experience, develop their skills and spend their free time more productively.

The fourth policy is to create economic opportunities by increasing Thai workers' income. The ministry will urgently upskill and reskill approximately 1.8 million Thai workers who still earn less than 400 baht a day to allow them to earn a higher wage.

The fifth policy is to urgently regulate foreign workers. This involves encouraging them to obtain proper permits and enforcing relevant laws to prevent illegal employment and job displacement for Thai citizens.