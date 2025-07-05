Minister sorry for spelling errors, vows to improve

Rinthipond: 'It was a speech-to-text error'

Newly appointed Deputy Education Minister Asst Prof Rinthipond Varinvatchararoj has admitted to past Thai spelling errors in at least one of her social media posts, pledging to improve and become a role model for young people.

The issue arose after the "kumthai" ("Thai Word") Facebook page highlighted several spelling inaccuracies in a social media post she wrote on the X platform in March during the parliamentary no-confidence debate.

"The first job for the new deputy education minister is to correctly use the Thai language," wrote the kumthai page administrator. "This page is normally not the 'language police', but these errors are just too much."

Asst Prof Rinthipond on Friday addressed the criticism and admitted her mistakes. She explained that some errors were due to automated speech-to-text conversion and her rapid posting without a proper review.

She noted that even academics can make mistakes while promising to fix her errors. "From now on, such mistakes will not happen, because I want to be a good example for young people," she told the press.

She also emphasised her long-time focus on education policies, including her support for reduced fees for the Thai University Centre Admission System (TCAS) exam and the promotion of mental health assistance for students and teachers.

Meanwhile, Prof Narumon Pinyosinwat chaired a press conference on the Asian Science Camp 2025 on Friday in her first official event as the new education minister.

She stressed the importance of developing human resources, including students and teachers, rather than immediately investing in new technology.

She did not confirm whether a controversial tablet procurement programme for schools, initially implemented during the former Yingluck Shinawatra administration, would be continued during her term.