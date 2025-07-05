Bangkok gambling den shut down, 70 arrested

Listen to this article

Authorities raid a gambling den in Phahon Yothin Soi 52 in Sai Mai district, Bangkok, on Friday. (Photo: supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Over 70 gamblers were arrested on Friday when authorities raided a gambling den run by Thais and Cambodians in Bangkok's Phahon Yothin area.

The raid followed complaints from residents in Sai Mai district’s Saphan Mai area, who said the illegal hub had caused insecurity and addiction among family members, according to the Department of Provincial Administration (DoPA) under the Ministry of Interior.

Investigators said the den, located 300 metres from a skytrain station, was well-organised, with a phone deposit system, food services and multiple escape doors.

Games included hi-lo and online gambling on provided computers.

Officials surrounded every exit, preventing gamblers from fleeing during the raid. Over 70 people were apprehended, and more than 800,000 baht in cash was seized.

The operators were identified as Thais and Cambodians, who rotated shifts throughout the day, said the authorities.

DoPA chief Chaiwat Chuntirapong said this operation aligned with the Interior Ministry's crackdown on criminal networks and was the first under Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who vowed to combat nationwide crime on his first day in office.