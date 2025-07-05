Two army ranger volunteers injured in Narathiwat bomb attack

Security forces secure the bomb blast scene in Rangae district of Narathiwat province on Saturday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT — Two ranger volunteers were injured when a roadside bomb exploded in Rangae district of this southern border province on Saturday morning, as violence in the deep South continued unabated.

The incident occurred around 9.30am in Blatae village, Moo 4, in tambon Bango Sato, according to the provincial public relations office.

The bomb was detonated as a patrol from Ranger Company 4516 passed through the area. The explosion injured two ranger volunteers.

Anusorn Noree sustained injuries to his right leg and arm, while Sakchai Kaisaengsit was hurt in his right arm. Both were being treated at Rangae Hospital.

Police, soldiers and officials investigated the scene, cordoning off the area to ensure safety and collect evidence.

Initial investigations suggested the attack was carried out by insurgents aiming to create unrest.

Last week, two officers were injured in pipe bomb and shooting attacks on a security outpost in Sukhirin district of Narathiwat.