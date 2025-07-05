Black panther strolls across Kaeng Krachan road

Kaeng Krachan National Park ranger Busakorn Kantuk took the video of a black panther on the road to Panoen Thung on Friday afternoon.

A rare sighting of a black panther in Kaeng Krachan National Park has captivated nature lovers after the park chief shared a video of the elusive animal calmly walking across a road leading to Panoen Thung mountain.

Park ranger Busakorn Kantuk spotted the protected animal emerging from the forest at 5pm on Friday at kilometre 19 on the road to Panoen Thung, a popular route for tourists seeking misty mountain views.

The panther appeared relaxed and unbothered, slowly crossing from one side of the forest to the other before disappearing back into the trees. The ranger, stationed at the Panoen Thung checkpoint, recorded the moment on a mobile phone. Park chief Mongkol Chaiphakdee posted the video on Facebook on Saturday.

Mr Mongkol urged visitors to maintain a safe distance if they encounter wild animals, especially protected species like the black panther.

“Please do not approach or disturb them. Stop your vehicle at a safe distance and avoid loud noises,” he said.

He also reminded tourists not to feed wildlife, warning that such behaviour could lead animals to become accustomed to humans, potentially resulting in unpredictable and dangerous interactions.

Video from Facebook ประชาสัมพันธ์ กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช