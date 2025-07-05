Rescuers stunned after ‘dead’ woman revives in Sattahip

Listen to this article

Rescue workers provide first aid to a 49-year-old woman who began responding after she hanged herself in her house in Sattahip district of Chon Buri on Saturday morning. (Photo: Sawang Rojanathamsathan Sattahip Rescue Foundation)

Rescue workers were left stunned after a 49-year-old woman who had hanged herself suddenly regained consciousness as they were preparing to transport her body in Sattahip district of Chon Buri on Saturday.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the house in tambon Phlu Taluang after being alerted about a suicide attempt at about 9am, said Pol Capt Boonsong Yingyong, deputy investigation chief at the Phlu Taluang police station.

Upon arrival, police found the woman hanging by the neck from a door frame inside her house. She was unconscious and not breathing. Her 15-year-old autistic son was seen crying and screaming near her.

Neighbours told police that the woman was a vendor and lived with her son. She had earlier guaranteed a loan for a friend from an informal lending group. Her friend later defaulted and vanished, and debt collectors pursued her for the money.

As she was raising her son alone and had insufficient income to repay the debt, the desperate woman became stressed and decided to end her life, they said.

Police spent more than one hour investigating the incident. As rescue workers were preparing to take her body to the hospital, the woman suddenly opened her eyes and began responding. Startled but relieved, the rescuers immediately gave her first aid and rushed her to Sattahip Km 10 Hospital.

While she was being transported, neighbours who witnessed the incident offered words of encouragement.

The event left rescue workers and bystanders in shock, describing it as a daytime miracle.